Mourinho's happy, he's going to Manchester - Bedy Moratti

Inter official Bedy Moratti has claimed Jose Mourinho is "going to Manchester" after enjoying lunch with the former Chelsea boss.

Moratti, the sister of ex-Inter president Massimo and currently the Nerazzurri's club co-ordination honorary president, dined with Mourinho in Milan, with the Portuguese in Italy to take in former club Inter's clash with Sampdoria on Saturday.

Mourinho has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United following his sacking by Chelsea in December and Moratti hinted he was in line to replace Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford.

Asked how their meeting was, she said: "Pleasant, he [Mourinho] is always fantastic.

"He is happy now. He is going to Manchester, so he is doing great."

Mourinho's presence in Milan fuelled rumours earlier this week he was in line to return to San Siro following a wonderful two-year spell between 2008 and 2010 that culminated in a Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League treble.

But the former Real Madrid boss denied the claims in a statement to La Stampa.

"I'll be in Milan for one day – I am grateful to my president Massimo Moratti, who I want to personally thank," he said.

"I left Inter in 2010 and since then I have worked hard at Real Madrid and Chelsea, so it has been hard to find the time to have lunch with the Moratti family. We agreed to see each other a couple of weeks ago.

"After being together for lunch we will go to San Siro, bringing with us the spirit of Inter, with the hope and happiness to see Inter win. It will be very emotional for me – San Siro, the Inter fans.

"But one thing I want to clarify, I will not be in charge next season. Inter have a project and that is Erick Thohir and Roberto Mancini.

"Their ideas have my full support and my hope is that the project of the coach and the president continues with great success."

On his own future, Mourinho said recent weeks have been a case of clubs approaching him rather than the other way around.

"My next club? I really don't know," he explained. "One thing is certain; I love football and I will return on the fields with the same passion and ambition as always.

"Right now I have respect for every coach and every club. I'm not looking for a club; it is the clubs who seek me."