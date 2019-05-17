Porto forward has 'agreed' £30m move to West Ham

According to Record, West Ham are very close to sealing a deal for the Malian forward who dreams of playing in the Premier League.

The France-born striker has enjoyed a brilliant season in Portugal, scoring 21 goals and assisting another 11.

Marega has played 15 matches in the Champions League, scoring six goals this campaign, and West Ham have reportedly moved quickly to secure what they beleive will be an important signing.

The 28-year-old is expected to fill a squad gap left by Andy Caroll, who looks likely to leave on a free transfer.

West Ham will be paying an estimated £30m – Marega's release clause, following his contarct renewal last Septemeber.

