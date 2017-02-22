Mowbray tasked with saving struggling Blackburn

Tony Mowbray has been appointed as Blackburn Rovers head coach on an 18-month contract, following Owen Coyle's departure.

Coyle left the club on Tuesday, with Rovers currently 23rd in the Championship and three points from safety in their bid to avoid relegation.

And Blackburn have moved quickly to appoint his successor, bringing in Mowbray, who left League 1 strugglers Coventry City in September.

The 53-year-old has previously managed Hibernian, West Brom, Celtic and Middlesbrough, while his staff at Ewood Park will include academy coach David Lowe and club legend David Dunn.

Mowbray's first game in charge will come at fellow strugglers Burton Albion on Friday.