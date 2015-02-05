Moyes: Chips banned as some United players fat

Moyes came in for criticism following his sacking last April, with former United centre-back Rio Ferdinand critical of the Scot's decision to clear chips of the menu.

Eating low-fat chips had been a ritual under Sir Alex Ferguson prior to Moyes' arrival in Manchester.

Yes, I did ban chips. It was because a couple of players were overweight and I didn't think chips were good for their diet

Moyes - now in charge of La Liga outfit of Real Sociedad - has opened up about the decision to scrap chips in an exclusive interview in the March 2015 issue of FourFourTwo, claiming some of his players were fat.

"Yes, I did ban chips," said Moyes, who only lasted 10 months of his six-year contract at the Old Trafford giants.

"It was because a couple of players were overweight and I didn't think chips were good for their diet."

Moyes also admitted that he was disappointed with the reception he received when United travelled to Goodison Park in 2013/14.

After 11 years as manager at Everton, Moyes returned to a chorus of boos on Merseyside as United crashed to a 2-0 defeat against his former club.

Moyes, who was sacked just days after that loss, said: "I wasn't surprised, because I know how supporters react and I had left their club. But I was disappointed.

"I got Everton competing at the top end of the league with a mid-table budget. I gave everything I could in trying to make Everton the best I could. It was a long process but we did it - my staff, my players and others at the club.

"We had some glorious nights at Goodison and the fans were superb. I've got huge affection for Everton, it was my life for over a decade."

Read the full One-on-One interview with David Moyes in the March 2015 issue of FourFourTwo, available now, in which he spills the beans on banning chips at Old Trafford and picking a fight with Duncan Ferguson. The magazine also tells the tale of Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, meets super agent Jorge Mendes and watches non-league's new moneymen, AFC Fylde and Barrow, face off. Subscribe!

SEE ALSO Moyes: It's not easy to get a good cup of tea in Spain

SEE ALSO Moyes: I turned down Arsenal before joining Cambridge United