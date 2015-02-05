Moyes: Chips banned as some United players fat
David Moyes has told FFT he prohibited chips at Manchester United because he felt some of the players were overweight.
Moyes came in for criticism following his sacking last April, with former United centre-back Rio Ferdinand critical of the Scot's decision to clear chips of the menu.
Eating low-fat chips had been a ritual under Sir Alex Ferguson prior to Moyes' arrival in Manchester.
Moyes - now in charge of La Liga outfit of Real Sociedad - has opened up about the decision to scrap chips in an exclusive interview in the March 2015 issue of FourFourTwo, claiming some of his players were fat.
"Yes, I did ban chips," said Moyes, who only lasted 10 months of his six-year contract at the Old Trafford giants.
"It was because a couple of players were overweight and I didn't think chips were good for their diet."
Moyes also admitted that he was disappointed with the reception he received when United travelled to Goodison Park in 2013/14.
After 11 years as manager at Everton, Moyes returned to a chorus of boos on Merseyside as United crashed to a 2-0 defeat against his former club.
Moyes, who was sacked just days after that loss, said: "I wasn't surprised, because I know how supporters react and I had left their club. But I was disappointed.
"I got Everton competing at the top end of the league with a mid-table budget. I gave everything I could in trying to make Everton the best I could. It was a long process but we did it - my staff, my players and others at the club.
"We had some glorious nights at Goodison and the fans were superb. I've got huge affection for Everton, it was my life for over a decade."
Read the full One-on-One interview with David Moyes in the March 2015 issue of FourFourTwo, available now, in which he spills the beans on banning chips at Old Trafford and picking a fight with Duncan Ferguson. The magazine also tells the tale of Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, meets super agent Jorge Mendes and watches non-league's new moneymen, AFC Fylde and Barrow, face off. Subscribe!
SEE ALSO Moyes: It's not easy to get a good cup of tea in Spain
SEE ALSO Moyes: I turned down Arsenal before joining Cambridge United
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.