In the mag: The tale of Alexis Sanchez, Jorge Mendes unmasked, tea with Moyesey

As the transfer window 'slams shut' and we move towards the 'business end' of the season, it's as good a time as any to tell the tale of the game's key figures.

With fire in his belly and thunder in his boots, Alexis Sanchez's journey from remotest Chile to the bright lights of London has been remarkable. FFT reveals how a media-shy homeboy became the main man in N5.

He's the super agent pulling the strings of the transfer market, determining the fortunes of the world's top players and clubs. But just who is Jorge Mendes? FourFourTwo investigates...

If you thought football and the theatre could never be bedfellows, think again. From ballet to musicals, the West End to Barnsley, the beautiful game is treading the boards. Encore!

David Moyes is certainly a contented man. It's barely two months since he took charge at Real Sociedad, or La Real, as Moyes correctly calls them, when FFT pops over for One-on-One chat and a cup of tea - something, Moysie tells us, that isn't too easy to find in San Sebastian. The Scot spills the beans on his playing career, his 10 years at Everton and his spell at Old Trafford.

AFC Fylde and Barrow are two recently-minted non-league minnows harbouring some big ambitions. The monied Northern Premier League pair are both aiming for the Football League, but first they must face each other. FFT is there to start charting the rise...

Waddle and Hoddle aside, the British invasion of France in the late '80s was a tale of sweary WAGs, beer and clashes with a certain Eric Cantona. Some of the men who hopped the Channel tell us how life in France was not always particularly glamorous...

One of five Brazil internationals at Paris Saint-Germain, 20-year-old Marquinhos is keen to see more high-profile arrivals as he aims to establish himself at the top level for club and country. FFT speaks to the defender.

Clubs don't just throw these things together y'know. FFT looks back at the hard graft that went into creating some of the English game's most iconic venues, from death-defying scaffolders to enormous avian artefacts...

We also assess the ever-changing role of the full-back, compile all the brain-melting stats you'll need for the return of the Champions League, get Liverpool hero Luis Garcia's Perfect XI, speak to the keeper who was signed and released on the same day, and receive pro Performance tips from Robbie Keane and Marco Verratti.

The March 2015 issue of FourFourTwo was brought to you by... Luiz Adriano, Eric Black, Terry Butcher, Maximilian Beister, Franz Burgmeier, Aurelien Collin, Tony Cottee, Preben Elkjaer, Luis Garcia, Ricky Hill, Andy Hinchcliffe, Robbie Keane, Kevin Kilbane, Marquinhos, Mick McCarthy, David Moyes, Joe Nasco, Markus Neumayr, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Pavel Pergl, Gareth Southgate, Marco Verratti, Mark Warburton, Norman Whiteside, Owain Fon Williams and Zico.Available from Wednesday February 4 in print and in a specially-designed-for-iPad version.

Subscribe now and receive future issues through your letterbox.