Moyes: Tricky getting a good cup of tea in Spain

The 51-year-old has been in charge of the San Sebastian side since November following the end of a frustrating 10-month tenure at Manchester United.

Asked in a One-on-One interview with FourFourTwo to name items he gets people to bring over, he admitted: "Tea bags. It's not easy to get a good cup of tea.

"My assistant, Billy McKinlay, has brought a kettle over so we can have a cup of tea after training. I'm not sure all my players know what it is, as most Spanish households don't have kettles. Billy and I talk about Walkers shortbread and I was sent some Irn-Bru, which I appreciated."

Moyes has won just four and drawn six of his 13 games at the helm of the Anoeta outfit, enjoying a 1-0 victory over Barcelona in January, and takes his team to Real Madrid's iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium this weekend.

The former Preston and Everton manager is continuing to adjust to life on the Spanish coast, and revealed he is undertaking language lessons twice a week.

"I have two lessons a week with an English lad who is a Spanish teacher and I'm really enjoying them," he said. "I'm not saying that I'll ever be fluent, but I want to be able to communicate."

Read the full One-on-One interview with David Moyes in the March 2015 issue of FourFourTwo, available from February 4, in which he spills the beans on banning chips at Old Trafford, turning down Arsenal for Cambridge, picking a fight with Duncan Ferguson and choosing to manage in La Liga over the Premier League.

