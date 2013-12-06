Moyes coy on Van Persie return against Toon

Netherlands striker Van Persie has missed his side's last four games because of injuries to his groin and toe.

Moyes' men have won just one of those last four games - a 5-0 victory at Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League - with Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to the Scot's former club Everton leaving them ninth in the Premier League table.

The defending champions will hope to turn their form around against seventh-placed Newcastle, but Moyes was coy on whether Van Persie will be fit for selection.

"You can ask (about Van Persie), that doesn't mean I will answer," he said.

"Like every club we have a few injuries. Some have a chance and some don't."

Moyes' creative options appear set to be limited for the visit of Alan Pardew's men, with Wayne Rooney suspended and Shinji Kagawa a doubt through illness.

"Shinji has a sickness bug," Moyes added.

"We need to see how he is on Saturday but he wasn't too good after the game (against Everton on Wednesday)."

Moyes made just one major signing in the close-season, that of Marouane Fellaini, but the 50-year-old is prepared to delve into the transfer market again when the window re-opens in January.

"The club has always thought about strengthening," Moyes explained.

"You do that every transfer window. We will try and make that happen."