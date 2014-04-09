Moyes hints at new Man United signings

United were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, as they fell to defeat against Bayern Munich.

After an inconsistent campaign in the Premier League they look unlikely to qualify for the competition again next season, with fourth-placed Arsenal currently seven points ahead in the Premier League with five games remaining.

Moyes has come under pressure from sections of the Old Trafford crowd in recent weeks, but he remains adamant that he will continue with the job he took on from Alex Ferguson and revealed that work is already under way to bring new faces in to the club.

And the Scot was insistent that failure to secure a place in Europe's top competition would not deter top-quality players from joining them.

"The club have never had any problem (about the Champions League), they've always been looking to spend the right money on the right players if they are available, it had nothing to do with Champions League football," he told Sky Sports following defeat in Munich.

"And any players we've quietly discussed with are more than happy to join Manchester United.

"As I say, I think there are ones who have quietly… somebody might have had a quiet word in their ear, they've all been keen to come because here it'll be a short thing, not a long thing, and they're all very keen to join such a great club."