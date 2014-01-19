Moyes: Man United still attractive to top players

Moyes' men sit seventh in the Premier League, 14 points off leaders Arsenal, while the Scot has also seen his side bow out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle.

Despite suffering a difficult start to life at Old Trafford, Moyes, who was only able to sign Marouane Fellaini in the close-season, remains confident big name players would still consider moving to Old Trafford.

Having been linked with the likes of Koke and Juan Mata in recent weeks, Moyes said: "The amount of big players wanting to join United is incredible.

"Some players go for the money at other clubs but, if you ask them where they really want to be, they want to wear the badge of Manchester United, not only the biggest club in this country but in the world.

"Some of the results have not been what you want, but I wouldn't say the aura is fading. In fact, I think the opposite.

"It won't be an issue when trying to sign players, not from the trips I am making and the things I am hearing."