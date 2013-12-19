Moyes: No loan offers have been made for Zaha

Zaha, signed from Crystal Palace in January and immediately loaned back for the remainder of last season, has started just two games for the club – the FA Community Shield win over Wigan Athletic and a 4-0 League Cup triumph over Norwich City – and made four appearances in total for United

A cluster of top-flight sides – including the likes of Palace, Newcastle United, West Ham and Aston Villa – have repeatedly been linked with Zaha as it becomes increasingly clear that he may have to leave Old Trafford in search of regular first-team action in the short term.

And while Moyes is open to the idea of allowing the 21-year-old to gain experience elsewhere, the Scot claims no contact has made over a possible loan deal.

"I did say to Wilf if I didn't feel he was getting enough games, I would consider it (a loan move)," Moyes told MUTV, the club's own TV channel.

"Obviously if we've got injuries or other reasons, I wouldn't take it on board.

"But the truth is we haven't had anybody phoning up and wanting to do that at the moment.

"While it's like that, I am fine."