Moyes: No offers for Zaha but loan move possible
David Moyes has not received any offers for Wilfried Zaha but hinted the Manchester United winger may be allowed to go out on loan.
Zaha has found first-team opportunities hard to come by since completing his permanent move to United from Crystal Palace at the end of last season.
The 21-year-old has been linked with several Premier League clubs, but United boss Moyes has not yet had any enquiries for the England Under-21 ahead of next month's transfer window.
He told MUTV: "I did say to Wilf if I didn't feel he was getting enough games, I would consider it (allowing him to leave on loan).
"Obviously if we've got injuries or other reasons, I wouldn't take it on board.
"But the truth is we haven't had anybody phoning up and wanting to do that at the moment.
"While it's like that, I am fine."
Zaha has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League this term, but is yet to start a top-flight fixture.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.