Moyes: No offers for Zaha but loan move possible

Zaha has found first-team opportunities hard to come by since completing his permanent move to United from Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

The 21-year-old has been linked with several Premier League clubs, but United boss Moyes has not yet had any enquiries for the England Under-21 ahead of next month's transfer window.

He told MUTV: "I did say to Wilf if I didn't feel he was getting enough games, I would consider it (allowing him to leave on loan).

"Obviously if we've got injuries or other reasons, I wouldn't take it on board.

"But the truth is we haven't had anybody phoning up and wanting to do that at the moment.

"While it's like that, I am fine."

Zaha has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League this term, but is yet to start a top-flight fixture.