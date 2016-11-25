Moyes to 'park double-decker bus' at Liverpool

David Moyes plans to "park the double-decker bus" in the hope of securing a draw when Sunderland travel to Liverpool this weekend.

Sunderland go into the Anfield clash on the back of consecutive wins in the Premier League and have lifted themselves off the bottom of the table in the process.

But Moyes is not optimistic about extending that run when he returns to Merseyside, with Liverpool just a point behind pacesetters Chelsea and Jurgen Klopp's side the highest-scoring club in the division with 30 goals.

The former Everton manager sees only one way of stopping the in-form hosts.

"You have to park the double-decker bus," said the Scot. "Anybody playing Liverpool has to park the double-decker bus.

"We've got two strikers [Jermain Defoe and Victor Anichebe] at the other end of the pitch scoring goals as well, but I don't think you can kid yourselves.

"They're a good team in good form – I would probably shake your hand now and say thanks [if offered a draw]."

Steven Gerrard, a familiar foe of Moyes from his days in charge of Everton and Manchester United, announced his retirement from football on Thursday and the 53-year-old is happy in the knowledge that the Reds legend will not be lining up against one of his teams again.

"I'm glad he's finished because he was really difficult to play against," Moyes added. "A terrific player in many ways.

"In derbies he'd be first to kick you. He could pass, score; he could do all the things in the game.

"I always felt him and [Jamie] Carragher were the Liverpool heartbeat – they kept them going.

"He's a big miss for Liverpool .Obviously they've moved on [from when he left], but Steven will go on to something else no doubt."