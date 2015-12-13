Moyes reveals job offers following Sociedad exit

David Moyes says he has turned down job offers since leaving Real Sociedad as he waits for "the right opportunity" to get back into management.

The former Manchester United and Everton boss was sacked by Sociedad in November and has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League since.

The Scotsman has recently ruled out a switch to managerless Swansea, however, and is adamant he will not be rushed into a decision regarding his future.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Super Sunday, Moyes said: "I'm really enjoying having a bit of time off just now.

"If the right job came up and it excited me then I'd be interested in it. I've been very fortunate, I've been offered some clubs and to go and take jobs but at the moment I've chosen to take a wee bit of time.

"I really enjoyed my time in Spain, it was fantastic. It was great to go there and learn more from it and pick up some more knowledge.

"But if the right opportunity comes along and I think it's an exciting one I'm ready to go."