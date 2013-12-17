Moyes slams sacking culture in football

Andre Villas-Boas became the fifth Premier League manager to lose his job this season when Tottenham relieved him of his duties on Monday.

The Portuguese was only at the helm at White Hart Lane for just over 17 months, having previously been shown the door by Chelsea.

Moyes cut his teeth in management in a four-year reign at Preston North End before being appointed Everton boss in 2002, spending 11 years at Goodison Park before United came knocking.

And the Scot believes many clubs hire and fire too hastily in modern-day football.

"It makes me realise how lucky I have been at the clubs I have been at," Moyes said.

"I worked for great people at Preston, great people at Everton and my short experience at Manchester United tells me I am working for really good people here.

"Maybe some of the other managers haven't been as fortunate as I have."

Moyes' position has been called into question during a disappointing start to his United career, but he points to his predecessor Alex Ferguson and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger as examples to prove loyalty can pay off.

"I am a great advocate of managers, I want managers to be given opportunities," he added.

"I am involved with the LMA (League Managers' Association). We are saying the best clubs have had stability.

"Look at Arsene Wenger, the stability he has given Arsenal. Sir Alex at United and even what happened to myself at Everton.

"Obviously the owners and chairman have their own reasons but the clubs who have given the managers that period of time have benefited.

"It is getting less and less to see that in football. The more we see it, it might help clubs gain a bit more control and stability. In turn it might mean they are not hiring and firing managers quite so often."