Muller: Bayern training harder than Bundesliga

Thomas Muller feels training at Bayern Munich is often more challenging than some of the tests the German champions face in the Bundesliga.

Bayern are on a mid-season training camp in Doha and will return to action later this month with the league title still to play for along with the DFB-Pokal and the UEFA Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's side lead the German top flight by 11 points and seem certain to win a third straight title - with Muller suggesting he frequently finds it more difficult to score in training against his team-mates than in league outings.

"We have a very high level in training," the Germany international told the DPA news agency.

"The defending team are part of Bayern and it is often more difficult to win against our training team than perhaps against a team in the Bundesliga.

"[This is] precisely because the tactical level is identical because, of course, everyone has the same understanding."

Bayern take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the last 16 of the Champions League, starting with the first leg in February, with a DFB-Pokal match against Eintracht Braunschweig taking place a month after.

Muller feels March and April will be key to Bayern's success this season.

"It looks good in all competitions, but in March and April it will get very interesting when it comes to the crunch," he added.

"A Champions League title you do not get cheaply."