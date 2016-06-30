Muller confident Italy's defence can be breached

Thomas Muller is confident Germany can breach Italy's impressive defence in their Euro 2016 quarter-final clash on Saturday.

The world champions meet Antonio Conte's men in Bordeaux in a re-match of the Euro 2012 semi-final, which was won by the Azzurri.

Italy have impressed at the tournament – conceding only once in four games – and sending Spain crashing out with a 2-0 win in the last 16, but Muller is optimistic they can be breached.

The forward told Sport1: "I don't see the Italian defence as insurmountable because I had some good experiences with Bayern.

"In the Champions League we scored four times in two matches and the Italian defence is more or less the Juventus defence.

"Italy do defend very well as a team - they sacrifice themselves. But I have still seen more chances happening in the Italian box than in the German box during these Euros."

Muller is yet to score in four appearances at Euro 2016, extending a goalless streak at the tournament which also saw him fail to notch in five games at Euro 2012.