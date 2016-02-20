Muller confident Lewandowski will stay at Bayern

Thomas Muller is optimistic Robert Lewandowski will stay at Bayern Munich regardless of the rumours linking the Polish star with a move elsewhere.

Lewandowski has a contract with Bayern until June 2019, but has been heavily linked with a switch to Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern are keen to hold on to the prolific striker and have already opened talks over a new and improved deal and Muller is confident his team-mate will stay put.

"I do not know how serious the interest in him really his," Muller told AZ.

"The transfer market is not open right now. Plus he still has plenty of time left on his current contract. But it is clear that he is a very important player for Bayern."

Muller and Lewandowski have formed a lethal attacking partnership this season, scoring 36 Bundesliga goals between them, and the Germany international is thoroughly enjoying teaming up with the ex-Borussia Dortmund striker.

"We get more space when both of us are out there on the pitch because the defence cannot afford to focus on just one of us," he added.

"We know from each other where we will be going and have a great connection. He is the central striker and I am playing off him."

Muller recently revealed that he rejected the chance to leave Bayern in favour of a new contract until 2021 and he can see himself stay at the Allianz Arena until the end of his career.

"When you sign a contract, you expect to actually fulfil it," the 26-year-old continued.

"There is still a long time to go, but the club and I are both happy with each other. And I am already over 30 when my contract expires.

"I hope to be able to keep playing at a level high enough to remain successful at Bayern."