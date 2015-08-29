Muller denies Van Gaal contact

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller has dismissed suggestions that Louis van Gaal has contacted him about a move to Manchester United.

Muller scored either side of half-time on his 200th Bundesliga appearance as Bayern eased to a 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena.

"Louis Van Gaal hasn't called me, so I don't know about any move," said Muller, who Van Gaal managed at Bayern between 2009 and 2011.

Bayern were comfortable throughout on Saturday, with Muller opening the scoring midway through the first half before adding a second from the penalty spot after the interval.

However, he gave up the chance to complete a hat-trick in his landmark game when he allowed Arjen Robben to convert Bayern's second spot-kick of the match.

"Yeah... I'm a team player," he added.

"Bayern is a shark tank. You have to throw fish to sharks, so there is no problem about the penalty."