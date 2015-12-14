Muller eager for Bayern's Juventus showdown

Thomas Muller says Bayern Munich have fond memories of facing Juventus after they were drawn against the Serie A title-holders in the Champions League round of 16.

The Bundesliga heavyweights saw off Juve in the 2012-13 quarter-finals on their way to winning the European Cup, while they also faced the Turin side in the 2009-10 group stage, drawing 0-0 in Bavaria before thrashing the Italian club 4-1 away.

Now led by Pep Guardiola, Bayern must overcome last season's beaten finalists as they seek to add to their five European crowns.

"Juventus have a very clever team and Mario Mandzukic is obviously a great striker. We all know him from his time at Bayern," Muller told the club's official website.

"We have nothing but good memories of Juventus in the Champions League.

"I am really looking forward to playing at the Juventus Stadium. That will be a great experience."

Philipp Lahm, meanwhile, is eagerly anticipating the tie with Juve as well and believes Massimiliano Allegri's men will prove to be a tough opponent.

"It will be a great tie between two top teams, a European classic," Lahm stated.

"Juventus made it to the final last season and it will be a major challenge.

"But we want to make the quarter-finals and will give our all to make it."

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge feels Juve will be a difficult opponent and has warned his team they will need to be at their best in order to reach the quarter-finals.

"It is a difficult draw, but an attractive one as well," he said.

"We will meet Mandzukic again.

"We will need to great performances to see off the Italian champions."