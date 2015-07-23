Muller not for sale at any price, warns Rummenigge

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has issued a hands-off warning to Manchester United in their pursuit of Thomas Muller, stating the forward is not for sale.

Rumours have circulated suggesting Muller could join former Bayern team-mate Bastian Schweinsteiger and coach Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford.

On Tuesday, Bayern captain Philipp Lahm said he could make no assurances to Bayern fans over the future of Muller, but Rummenigge's position is clear.

"We have not received a phone call from Manchester [United] and there is no offer," he said.

"There are players who do not have a price tag. These include Thomas Muller.

"We would take leave of all our senses if we were to sell him."