Muller is priceless, says Bayern team-mate Lahm

Philipp Lahm says Bayern Munich team-mate Thomas Muller is priceless to the Bundesliga champions following further speculation of interest from Manchester United.

The forward renewed his Bayern deal until 2019 at the same time as Lahm last year but, following continued rumours of a move from United, reports in Germany recently suggested a potential price tag of €100m had been mooted.

Muller was quick to brush off the fees suggested as "crazy" while a host of Bayern bosses have also dismissed the prospect of selling the 25-year-old.

"Thomas is one of those role models you can't just attach a price tag to," Lahm told Munchner Merkur.

"He lives and breathes Bayern Munich. He is a very, very important player for us."

Lahm also denied suggestions Bayern were losing their identity following the departure of Bastian Schweinsteiger to United - an allegation thrown at coach Pep Guardiola recently.

"Nobody has to fear that we at FC Bayern lose our identity. Just look at this team," he added.

"We have Thomas Muller, Holger Badstuber, David Alaba and me, we all came through the ranks. We also have Manuel Neuer, Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

"They have been here for so long that their hearts beat red."