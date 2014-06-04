Muller wants Bayern talks over his future

The Germany international added a host of honours to his personal collection last term as Pep Guardiola guided the German champions to another Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal last term.

And with Muller set to play a key role for Germany at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Brazil, the midfielder also wants to ensure his club future is settled.

Muller, a product of Bayern's youth system, wants to hold talks with the club to assess whether he is a key part of their future.

"I have come to a point where I want to know if I am an important part of tomorrow's starting line-up at Bayern and (also) what the club plans for me in the coming years," he told Bild.

"That's why I am looking to have this conversation."

Muller has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks, with former Bayern coach Louis van Gaal to take over at Old Trafford after the World Cup.