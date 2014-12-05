Murray takes over as permanent Mansfield boss
League Two side Mansfield Town have appointed caretaker boss Adam Murray as their permanent manager.
Murray, who has served as both a player and assistant manager since 2012, became caretaker last month following the departure of Paul Cox by mutual consent.
In his spell as caretaker Murray led Mansfield to a 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle and a victory by the same scoreline in an FA Cup first-round replay with Concord Rangers.
Mansfield were beaten 3-0 by Luton Town last Saturday but that has not stopped the club from making Murray the youngest manager in the Football League.
Murray told Mansfield's official website: "After much thought and consideration, I feel the time is right for me to take this step into management.
"I'm excited about this challenge and new adventure and I believe I have the knowledge, ability and contacts throughout the game to be successful.
"This is the proudest day of my career to date."
The 33-year-old's first game as permanent boss comes at Cambridge United in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.