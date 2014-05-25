Muslera expects Italy clash to be decisive

Galatasaray goalkeeper Muslera will likely feature for Oscar Tabarez's men in Brazil as they seek to move through a group that also includes Costa Rica and England.

However, the former Lazio man is targeting the Italy fixture as the key clash of the group, with Uruguay looking to reach the knockout stage in consecutive competitions.

Muslera reckons the likes of Mario Balotelli, Andrea Pirlo and Gianluigi Buffon will pose the biggest test when they meet for their final group game on June 24.

"The match against Italy? That will be decisive. They have a super attack but also a really good defence," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Italy have a complete team that are strong in all departments. Pirlo is a champion and continues to amaze me. As does Buffon.

"And then there's Balotelli. I think he could play in any team in the world.

"But we also have some great players. (Edinson) Cavani and (Luis) Suarez are amazing."

The nations met most recently in the FIFA Confederations Cup last year when Italy won on penalties to secure third place.