M’Vila would pick United over Liverpool

The 20-year-old Rennes midfielder has, in the last couple of seasons, established himself as one of the most talented defensive midfield prospects in Europe.

His accomplished displays have earned him several call-ups to Laurent Blanc’s France squad and, as a result, the attentions of the Anfield giants and Old Trafford supremo Sir Alex Ferguson.

Real Madrid and Juventus are thought to be the Reds’ main rivals for the player’s signature, but M’Vila maintains he would choose a move to Old Trafford above all else.

"Manchester United is the club of my dreams," he said. "It's a very prestigious club and I dream to play for them."

United are not believed to have registered an interest in M’Vila, although Owen Hargreaves’ ongoing injury nightmare means Ferguson is thought to be in the market for a midfield enforcer.

Lassana Diarra of Real Madrid and Steven Defour of Standard Liege have been touted as the likeliest replacements for the 30-year-old, who has less than six months remaining on his current United deal.

By Liam Twomey