‘My career highlight was the Euro 96 semi against England – it was the first time I’d been to Wembley and I thought, ‘What kind of old stadium is this?!’: Germany Euros winner reflects on playing at Home of Football

Germany faced England at the old Wembley in a massive Euro 96 semi-final - and for one member of Die Mannschaft, the occasion is a career highlight

LONDON, ENGLAND - June 30: German Team Group (BR) Thomas Strunz, Matthias Sammer, Markus Babbel, Dieter Eilts, Thomas Hassler, Thomas Helmer, (FR) Christian Ziege, Stefan Kuntz, Mehmet Scholl, Jurgen Klinsmann, Andreas Kopke before the UEFA Euro 1996 Final match between Czech Republic and Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 30, 1996 in London, England. (Photo by pool /Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)
The Germany starting XI at Euro 96 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Germany defender Markus Babbel admits that the state of the old Wembley Stadium left him perplexed at Euro 96, with the size, age and atmosphere all heightening his senses during his first visit there.

Babbel appeared in four of Germany's five games that summer, helping lead the team from defence as they secured victory on English soil.

