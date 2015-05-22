My future to be decided on Monday - Allardyce

West Ham manager Sam Allardyce has said his future will be resolved "one way or another" on Monday.

Speculation over the position of Allardyce, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has intensified over recent weeks and a number of big names have been linked with replacing the former Bolton Wanderers and Newcastle United boss.

The 60-year-old remains hopeful he will continue at Upton Park beyond Sunday's final-day Premier League fixture at Newcastle.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, he said: "It will all be sorted on Monday - one way or another."

Allardyce will not be present at the meeting with West Ham's owners, as he is heading to Spain to spend time with his family.

"I'm not personally having a meeting, but my agent will be available to speak to the owners," he added.

"At this moment in time, because the season has finished so late, I take the only opportunity I have to go away with my grandchildren, which is half-term, so I'll be shooting off to Spain to see them and whatever will be, will be.

"Tomorrow it will probably be Carlo Ancelotti linked with my position. It is their [West Ham's] decision. I have been comfortable with it. I haven't got a problem with it.

"I can't affect that and, by early next week, the situation will be sorted. As a manager distractions are something that you put aside all the time. Being paid to do your job is what you're here for.

"I'm hopeful Newcastle won't be my final game but we'll wait and see."

Allardyce also explained why he is set to vacate his Canary Wharf flat - a move that has prompted suggestions his time at West Ham is over.

"It's bound to bring up speculation, but the apartment was sold about two months ago," he said.

"In the contract, there was a two-month notice period, which meant that in actual fact I should have been out on the 15th, but they actually extended it for me until the end of the season. The apartment's been bought and I had to move out one way or the other.

"If you want to ring up [estate agents] Morgan Randall and ask them if the apartment's been sold, then give Morgan Randall a ring."