My motivation is intact - Ranieri open to offers following Nantes exit
Following his departure from Ligue 1 club Nantes, former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri says he is eager to continue in management.
Claudio Ranieri has reaffirmed his intention to carry on coaching after his spell at Ligue 1 club Nantes came to an end.
Ranieri took over at Nantes in June 2017, guiding them to a ninth-placed finish this term, but announced on Thursday that he would be leaving the club by mutual consent.
The former Leicester City boss had previously talked up as a possible candidate to take over as Italy coach, although Roberto Mancini has now taken that role.
And Ranieri, whose parting gift to Nantes was a 1-0 victory over Strasbourg on the final day of the Ligue 1 season, is eager to continue his 32-year managerial career if the right opportunity comes along.
Waldemar Kita : "Nous remercions Claudio Ranieri et son staff pour tout le travail effectué cette saison et leur souhaitons beaucoup de réussite dans leurs prochains projets."17 May 2018
"Nantes has been a positive spell, I have known fantastic supporters who deserve a lot," the 66-year-old told L'Equipe.
"Now, let's have a vacation by the sea! I have nothing planned for next year. I am free and I want to coach.
"In any case, I have passion, my motivation is intact. I have to rest and see if there is a good project."
