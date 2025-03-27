'My Premier League record won't last forever. It will go one day and when it does go, and if it's to Harry, he knows I'd be the first to congratulate him and shake his hand': Alan Shearer magnanimous when discussing biggest threat to goalscoring record

Alan Shearer believes that Harry Kane is still a threat to his Premier League goalscoring record of 260, despite the England captain currently playing for Bayern Munich in Germany.

Since overtaking Teddy Sheringham in 1993, Alan Shearer has stood at the top of the Premier League all-time goalscoring charts, with his final strike in 2006 putting him on a remarkable 260 goals overall.

No other player has come close to threatening the Newcastle legend, with Harry Kane, in second with 213, putting a pause to his challenge by swapping Tottenham for Bayern in 2023. Shearer doesn't put it past Kane from breaking his record, however, suggesting that a potential return to the Premier League could certainly be on the cards in the near future.

Alan Shearer backs Harry Kane to break his record

Shearer has been the top goalscorer in Premier League history for over 30 years (Image credit: Future)

"I've always said that if he comes back to the Premier League then he'll have a really, really good chance of breaking my record," Shearer told Betfair. "I'm a huge admirer of him and you can't be anything but because of who and what he is.

"My Premier League record won't last forever. I don't know how long I've been at the top of the charts but it's been a great privilege to be there when you look at the number of top quality players there.

Kane would need to return to the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The record will go one day and when it does go, and if it's to Harry, he knows I'd be the first to congratulate him and shake his hand because if anyone deserves it, he does. At the moment, I'm still enjoying it so long may it continue!"

Suggesting Liverpool as a surprising potental destination for the 31-year-old, Shearer also highlights the individual qualities that makes Kane so clinical as a striker.

"Liverpool will be looking for a centre-forward in the summer, I don't doubt that and Harry Kane would be a great option for them because of the size of the club and he'll score goals," Shearer added. "Whether Harry decides to stay in Germany or he decides to come back to the Premier League, he'll have options."

"Harry Kane is a machine and he'll always score goals. Despite his age, if you provide him with chances or balls into the box, he'll find a way to put the ball in the back of the net and that's the sign of a great goalscorer.

Haaland is also a threat (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Harry has always done it for England. I know there's been one or two debates about last summer but if he's got players who are prepared to run beyond him then that opens up space for him and if you get to the byline like Declan Rice did and whip a ball across like that, he'll score goals. He's a great goalscorer and has been for so many years now."

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland could also pose a threat to Shearer, with the Norwegian now having bagged 84 times and counting in less than three seasons. He's recently signed a new deal keeping him at Manchester City until 2034, too, putting Shearer's record at even greater risk if he does stick around the full duration.