Nagoya Grampus bring back the Gary Lineker days with 25th anniversary kit

It was 25 years ago when Gary Lineker was the main man at Nagoya Grampus Eight, where he scored nine goals in 23 appearances before announcing his retirement from football in September 1994. His last game for the club was watched by none other than Arsene Wenger, who took over the job just a few months later.

So, to pay homage to a time when Nagoya Grampus were making waves worldwide, the club have released their 25th year anniversary kits. The away top is exceptionally questionable, but the home shirt is virtually identical to the one worn by Lineker when he arrived in Japan all those years ago.

Nagoya Grampus are currently playing their first ever season in the second tier of Japanese football following relegation. They currently sit third in the table with 17 games played.