Poor Atletico Paranaense defender knocked out by stray overhead kick

In the 74th minute of a Brazilian Serie A match on Tuesday night, Renato tried the sublime in search of a winner for the hosts at the Maracana.

Unfortunately, instead of being anywhere near the ball, he struck Wanderson straight in the face with his right boot.

The 26-year-old defender was subsequently knocked unconscious and had to be taken off the pitch by an ambulance straight to the Vitória hospital in Barra da Tijuca.

Atletico Paranaense manager Eduardo Baptista had already used up all of his subs, meaning his team finished the game with 10 men and held on for the draw.

To the relief of all concerned, Paranaense's health director Michel Simoni told Globo Esporte that Wanderson had suffered a minor concussion, but was perfectly fine.

Renato picked up a yellow card for his not-so-unbelievable tekkers.