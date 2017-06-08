Video: Uruguay's Jose Gimenez smashes in own goal against Italy

Italy continued their fine run of form against the South American side on Wednesday night in a friendly in Nice, beating Uruguay 3-0 at the Allianz Riviera. Italy were gifted their opening goal in the seventh minute through Jose Gimenez.

A long pass over the top from Lorenzo Insigne was brought down in the area by Andrea Belotti, but before he even had the time to turn and shoot, Gimenez tried a vicious clearance by booting the ball as hard as he could.

Unfortunately for the Atletico Madrid defender, the ball ended up whistling past Fernando Muslera in goal and landed in the bottom corner of the net. Bizarrely, Belotti celebrated the goal with his team-mates like he'd scored it himself.

Italy killed the game off in the last ten minutes through Eder (82) and a Daniele De Rossi penalty (90+2) to seal their fourth consecutive win in all competitions.