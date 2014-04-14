Nainggolan hopeful of World Cup spot

The midfielder has played 16 times for Roma since joining from Cagliari on loan in January with a view to a permanent switch.

Nainggolan, who has already agreed a four-year contract with the Stadio Olimpico outfit should the arrangement be made permanent, is hopeful of going to Brazil.

Having become a regular feature for Rudi Garcia's side, who remain in the Serie A title running, Nainggolan - who has won five international caps - claims he is deserving of a spot in what promises to be a talented Belgium squad.

"I've been playing well for several years and I think I deserve a place with the national team," he told Radio Liegi.

"It was a rejuvenated (Roma) squad that just felt right at the time and here I have a better chance of being noticed.

"A player must be assessed for what he does on the field, and then it's up to the coach."