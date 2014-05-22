Naismith improvement down to central role

The Scotland international joined from Rangers two years ago, scoring four goals in all competitions during the 2012-13 campaign.

This time round, however, Naismith netted nine times as Everton finished fifth in the Premier League and reached the last eight of the FA Cup.

And the 27-year-old attributes that improvement to moving into a central position, rather than taking up a berth out on the wing.

"For me I look back each season and see if there needs to be an improvement," he told the club's official website.

"This season there has definitely been a bigger improvement than last season when I was getting used to new surroundings and coming back from injury.

"Although I contributed with four goals, I was very much a bit-part player.



"This season I wanted to improve on that and I have doubled the goals I have scored, I think something else which has helped me is that the manager has played me more centrally.



"That is where I feel more comfortable and I am glad I have been able to show the manager that I have been able to contribute for the team there.



"Overall I have been delighted with the way the second season has gone. Every year I will look to improve and contribute more."