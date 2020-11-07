Nange signs for Stellenbosch 'as a free agent for the 2020-21 season'

Stellenbosch FC have confirmed that midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange, who was recently training with Kaizer Chiefs, has joined the club on a free transfer for the 2020/21 campaign.

Nange, 28, started training at Naturena a couple of weeks ago in the hope of signing a deal following his departure from TTM after the takeover of the now-defunct Wits.

However, Chiefs’ well documented transfer ban was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport following appeal from the Soweto giants, leaving Nange without a club for the new season and he eventually opted to join the Cape Winelands outfit for the 2020/21 DStv Premiership season.

Done Deal 🤝Stellenbosch FC are excited to have secured the services of ex- Bidvest Wits midfielder, Phathutshedzo NANGE. The player was released by TTM and secured as a free agent for the 2020-21 season. 🍇 #StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch#Nange pic.twitter.com/DmIJ2sbz0ENovember 6, 2020

Nange reportedly rejected interest from Swallows, who signed another Chiefs trainee in Sfiso Hlanti, to join Steve Barker’s side.

"Stellenbosch FC are excited to have secured the services of ex-Bidvest Wits midfielder, Phathutshedzo Nange," the club statement read on social media.

"The player was released by TTM and secured as a free agent for the 2020-21 season."

The deal will see the player become a free agent at the end of the season where he would be free to join Chiefs once their ban is completed.