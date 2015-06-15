Nani not interested in Benfica rumours

Nani insists he has not taken an interest in reports linking him with a possible move to Benfica during the close-season.

The Manchester United winger spent last season on loan at Sporting Lisbon, scoring seven goals in 27 Primeira Liga appearances.

With United thought to be in the market for Benfica attacker Nicolas Gaitan, Nani - out of contract later this month - is thought to be in line for a move in the opposite direction.

"No, I don't think about possibly signing for Benfica and I don't want to talk about it as I said before," he said ahead of Tuesday's international friendly between Portugal and Italy in Geneva.

"My focus is with Portugal right now and I just think about our next game and my holiday afterwards."