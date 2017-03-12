Napoli 3 Crotone 0: Sarri's men cruise into second

Lorenzo Insigne netted twice as Napoli won 3-0 at home to struggling Crotone on Sunday to temporarily climb above Roma into second place in Serie A.

With Roma not playing until later in the day, Maurizio Sarri's side seized the initiative as Insigne's brace and a goal from substitute Dries Mertens proved the difference against the relegation-bound visitors.

Alex Cordaz made a string of saves in the Crotone goal in the first half, twice denying Jose Callejon, as well as Insigne, while Marcello Trotta squandered a big chance at the other end.

Insigne won and converted a penalty to beat the visiting goalkeeper after 32 minutes, but Crotone threatened again after the restart as Pepe Reina blocked well from Diego Falcinelli.

Napoli continued to toil in attack - Leonardo Pavoletti nodding wide - until a second spot-kick was awarded for a trip on Marek Hamsik, with Mertens this time scoring from 12 yards.

With the points secure, Insigne ran clear to extend the hosts' lead and Mertens was denied a fourth by both Cordaz and Bruno Martella in an ultimately dominant display.