Napoli midfielder Allan signs extension until 2023

Napoli midfielder Allan has signed a contract extension to keep him at Stadio San Paolo until 2023.

The news comes less than a week after Romania international Vlad Chiriches agreed a new deal.

The 27-year-old has scored four goals in 27 Serie A appearances this season – his best tally in a season since joining the club from Udinese in June 2015 – and also has four assists to his name.

Allan's most recent goal for Napoli was the decisive strike in a 1-0 win over SPAL in February, and he is a regular starter in Maurizio Sarri's table-topping side, with just five of his league appearances this season coming from the bench.