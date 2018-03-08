Napoli midfielder Allan signs extension until 2023
Brazilian midfielder Allan has signed a new contract to play for Napoli until 2023.
The news comes less than a week after Romania international Vlad Chiriches agreed a new deal.
The 27-year-old has scored four goals in 27 Serie A appearances this season – his best tally in a season since joining the club from Udinese in June 2015 – and also has four assists to his name.
Allan's most recent goal for Napoli was the decisive strike in a 1-0 win over SPAL in February, and he is a regular starter in Maurizio Sarri's table-topping side, with just five of his league appearances this season coming from the bench.
Aurelio De Laurentiis would like to thank Andrea Chiavelli and Cristiano Giuntoli for their work over the past few months on contract negotiations with Allan. The president can confirm that Allan has today signed a new contract keeping him at Napoli until 2023 March 8, 2018
