Nasri brands Arsenal supporters 'stupid'

Nasri has been targeted by Arsenal fans since his big-money switch to Premier League rivals City in 2011 - with many believing the move was financially motivated.

But the Frenchman has hit back at the taunts ahead of Sunday's showdown at Wembley, claiming he was never in love with Arsenal and the decision to leave was in order to better his career.

"I just think the abuse I get is stupid. I'm not an Arsenal fan, I am not from London," the 27-year-old said.

"To be honest we are players and we are just looking at what are the best interests for us and our careers.

"When Manchester City came for me it was the best choice to come here. Since coming to City I have won ­trophies and I have a better life so I am really happy about everything.

"If the fans can't move on it's too bad. I am not trying to have a problem with that. They do what they have to do and they love their club."

Nasri, who is not the only player to move to Etihad Stadium from Arsenal with Kolo Toure, Emmanuel Adebayor, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna also jumping ship, added: "They see that as a treason or that I betrayed them but it's not that.

"I'm not like that. I just look what's best for me and that's what Bacary Sagna did, what Emmanuel Adebayor did and what Kolo Toure did.

"For the fans, the only reason has to be for the money. But it isn't just for the money.

"Of course, it's a factor and it's ­important. But if someone earns £200,000-a-week, £150,000 or £100,000-a-week, it's not that which is going to make a difference or an ­impact on your life, so that's not true."