Nasri undergoes surgery, facing six months out

Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri has undergone surgery and will be out of action for up to six months.

Nasri confirmed the successful operation on his hamstring via social media on Saturday.

The 28-year-old France international has been sidelined since early October but suffered a further setback in training as he continued his road to recovery.

"Just had surgery everything went really well hopefully will be back in 4 to 6 months," Nasri's caption read, which was accompanied by a photo with former Arsenal team-mate Marouane Chamakh.

Nasri has made seven appearances for City this season.