Eddie Howe sounds warning shot to Chelsea and Tottenham about potential target

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says it is “not the time” to talk about outgoing transfers, as speculation mounts around the future of centre-back Nathan Aké.

Recent stories have suggested that Chelsea are interested in bringing the Dutch stopper back to Stamford Bridge, having sold him for £20 million in summer 2017 but inserted a first refusal clause as part of the deal.

Tottenham have also been linked as they plan for life without Toby Alderweireld, who looks set to leave for his £25m release clause this summer. Everton's Michael Keane has also been linked on Tuesday.

Manchester United and Serie A side Napoli have been mentioned in relation to additional interest this summer, but Cherries chief Howe was in no mood to discuss the sale of his 24-year-old defender.

“We’re in the middle of the season and it’s not the time, especially with players who are very settled and in good form, for me to necessarily talk about transfer speculation regarding them,” he said.

“Nathan is the type of player who suits the consistency of playing and he has got better and better as the season has gone on.

“He always shows a great attitude, is very level-headed and I’m very pleased with him.”

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!

THEN READ…

QUIZ! Can you name every Portuguese player with 20+ Premier League appearances?

REVEALED The Premier League table that shows this season's ludicrous discrepancies