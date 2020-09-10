Quiz! Can you name every Portuguese player with 20+ Premier League appearances?

Eight minutes on the clock, 35 names to guess.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have just signed Vitinha on loan - their third Portuguese signing of the transfer window so far.

With a Portuguese manager in Nuno, it must be nice for a few of his countrymen to play under him - who's next, though? Renato Sanches? Joao Felix? Luis Figo, perhaps?

Vitinha is just one of a growing Iberian presence in the Premier League. In fact, only 35 Portuguese players have clocked up at least 20 appearances in England's top flight since 1992/93 – although with a couple of pretty high-profile names among them.

We want you to name them all. Some of them are pretty easy and some of them… well, not so much.

