Nathan Jones hails his substitutes as Luton down Swansea

Nathan Jones branded his two super subs “game-changers” as Cameron Jerome and Harry Cornick combined to make it five wins in eight games for Luton.

The 1-0 win over Swansea at the Swansea.com Stadium took the Hatters to within three points of the play-off places in the Championship.

Jerome and Cornick came on together in the 63rd minute and it was Jerome who set up his strike partner to score the only goal of the game nine minutes later.

“It’s great to have Harry back and that will do him the world of good. It’s a massive win,” said Jones.

“Swansea are a tricky side to play against in terms of what they do. They dominate possession and can cause you real problems.

“You have to be really clinical and that’s what we were tonight. It’s a magnificent win to cap a great month.

“The tactical awareness was wonderful. We were strong, aggressive, disciplined and clinical.

“Game-changers came on and won us the game, so it was a complete away performance. To come here and win 1-0 is wonderful and I loved our performance tonight.

“We are close to the play-off positions. It’s only three points and we have a game in hand, so we just have to keep getting points.”

It was a different story for his opposite number, Russell Martin, who saw his side fail to score for the third game in a row.

Swansea may have dominated possession, but they once again failed to take their chances.

“I think we were the better team. We had three huge chances and didn’t score,” said Martin.

“They didn’t cause us much harm. They’re really good at what they do and you can see why they’re doing so well in the league.

“I didn’t see many problems with the performance in general. I thought we were dominant and when we beat the press we looked really dangerous.

“The lads are giving us everything they’ve got. We had a lot of the ball, but we have to make more of it.

“Unfortunately, at the moment, the final third is not quite there, it’s not clicking. We have to score when we’re on top.

“We conceded such a poor goal and that was so disappointing. You can’t concede a goal like that.”