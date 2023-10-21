'National hero' – David Beckham's tribute to Man Utd & England legend Sir Bobby

David Beckham has paid tribute to former Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton following his passing on Saturday at the age of 86.

The Inter Miami co-owner wrote an emotional post on Instagram following the news, opening up on the importance of the World Cup winner on his own career at Old Trafford.

"It all began with Sir Bobby. Sir Bobby was the reason I had the opportunity to play for Manchester United," Beckham wrote.

"I will be forever grateful to a man I was named after (Beckham's second name is Robert), someone I looked up to and was a hero to many around the world not just in Manchester and our country where he won the World Cup in 1966.

"A true gentleman , family man and truly a national hero. Today isn't just a sad day for Manchester United & England it's a sad day for football and everything that Sir Bobby represented.

"Our thoughts go out to Lady Norma, there daughters and grandchildren x Rest in Peace Sir Bobby x Today our hearts are heavy."

Charlton, who survived the Munich air disaster as a 20-year-old in 1958, went on to score 249 goals in 758 games for United in a successful career.

A hugely talented midfielder, Charlton was key as United won their first European Cup in 1968, scoring two goals in the final against Benfica.

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) A photo posted by on

Two years earlier, he was at the heart of the team which won England's only World Cup, in 1966.

Beckham grew up hearing stories about Charlton from his father, who idolised the Northumberland-born player.

More Manchester United stories

New plans for a partial takeover of Manchester United were revealed last week, but have been met with opposition by many already.

In the meantime, one former United player has criticised the state of the club's training ground.

And a top Dutch coach has told FourFourTwo why he turned down the chance to work at Manchester United.