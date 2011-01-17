Navas extends Sevilla contract

"My intention was to stay here, in the team that has given me everything," the 25-year-old World Cup winner told a news conference. "It was my first choice and I am very happy."

Navas, whose deal with the Andalusian club was set to expire in 2013, played a minor role in Spain's World Cup triumph in South Africa and started most games on the bench.

However, it was his darting run that started the attack that led to Andres Iniesta's dramatic winning goal in extra time against Netherlands in the final.