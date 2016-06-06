Navas to have surgery on Achilles problem

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas will undergo minor surgery to address the Achilles injury that ruled him out of Copa America Centenario action with Costa Rica.

Navas was assessed by Dr Jan van Dijk in Amsterdam on Monday and, in conjunction with Real Madrid's medical team, it was decided the 29-year-old would have "a minimally invasive endoscopy in his left heel".

The procedure will take place on in Madrid on Thursday.

Navas missed out on Costa Rica's campaign in last year's Gold Cup with a similar problem, while a recurrence forced him out of Madrid's penultimate Liga game of this season against Valencia.

He returned to feature in the Champions League final triumph over rivals Atletico Madrid in Milan last month.