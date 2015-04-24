Nedved eyeing history after Juve draw Real

Juventus have the chance to make history after drawing Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, club legend and current board member Pavel Nedved claims.

Massimiliano Allegri's side booked their place in the semi-finals by edging past Monaco 1-0 on aggregate - Arturo Vidal's penalty in the first leg in Turin proving the difference between the two sides.

Juve, winners of this competition in 1985 and 1996, have not reached this stage since 2003, when they defeated Real 4-3 on aggregate before losing to Milan on penalties in the showpiece at Old Trafford.

Nedved was part of that side, although he missed the final due to suspension following an accumulation of bookings.

"We want to do something great and historic for Italian football and we will try our best," he told Sport Mediaset.

"We will go and play our own game fairly and do our part, we want to enjoy it. We weren't expecting to be 15 points clear in the league, in the semi-final of the Champions League and in the Coppa Italia final."

Juve may well head into the game with a rare tag of underdogs, but Nedved is keen for confidence to remain high.

"It's crazy to talk about the opposition being better," he added.

"We must play the same way we always have, we have a chance and they will be two fantastic matches."