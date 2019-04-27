Neil Lennon and Scott Brown lead tributes to Billy McNeill

Neil Lennon and Scott Brown led the Celtic tribute to Billy McNeill on Saturday morning by laying a wreath in his honour at his statue outside Parkhead.

McNeill, who captained the famous Lisbon Lions side that won the European Cup in 1967 and who also went on to manage the club, died earlier in the week aged 79 after a battle with dementia.

Several thousand Hoops fans congregated to see interim boss Lennon, along with skipper Brown, lay down a wreath at the sculpture of McNeill holding aloft the European Cup before standing for a moment in silence.

There was then an impromptu version of the ‘Celtic Song’ by the supporters.

McNeill’s wife Liz, and the rest of the family, had been given a respectful round of applause when they had walked down from the stadium, as had the former skipper’s team-mates including Bertie Auld, John Clark, Bobby Lennox and Jim Craig, as well as Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell.

The ceremony took place before the Ladbrokes Premiership game against Kilmarnock.