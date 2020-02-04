Neil Lennon given VAR pep talk ahead of Celtic’s Europa League ties

Neil Lennon has been given a VAR pep talk by Scottish referee officials ahead of Celtic’s Europa League last-32 clash with FC Copenhagen later in the month.

The Hoops will be playing under the system for the first time in Denmark on February 20 and then in the return game in Glasgow.

Crawford Allan, head of referee operations at the Scottish Football Association, and FIFA referee Willie Collum met with Lennon to give him a run down on how VAR, causing so much controversy with its use in the Premier League, will be implemented for Celtic.

Ahead of the trip to Motherwell in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Wednesday night, Lennon said: “We had a meeting with Crawford Allan and Willie Collum last week with the situation with VAR going into the Europa League and that was all explained to us.

“So we are prepared for that and it will be interesting to see how that pans out for the first time using that experience.

“There will be a monitor at the side of the pitch so the referee will go and make a decision from that.

“You can’t try and influence the referee on anything, you must stay away from that and let the referee interpret what he sees, that’s the rules.

“We have seen it used in the World Cup and the Premier League, obviously the Premier League use it differently, they go to Stockley Park for it, whereas for the UEFA games it will be a monitor at the side of the pitch.

“That might be quicker. There was a game, Spurs v Man City, at the weekend where it took two minutes to decide whether it was a penalty or not. Two minutes.

“I understand the frustration of supporters in that situation.”