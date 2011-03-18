Nesta delays retirement talk

AC Milan centre-back Alessandro Nesta, 35, will decide at the end of the season whether to retire following a series of injuries.

"I've won things other people could only dream of," he told www.sportmediaset.it ahead of the leaders' trip to Palermo on Saturday.

"I will consider my future at the end of the season. But you've got to be honest with yourself. I don't want to be shuffling around the field."

Milan, who have Zlatan Ibrahimovic suspended on Saturday, have several players whose contracts run out in the close season, including Nesta and Andrea Pirlo, with the club taking a risk and waiting to decide on any new deals.

Inter Milan defender Lucio has clarified comments reported by Germany's Sport Bild that he may return to the Bundesliga.

"I never said I wanted to go back to Bayern Munich. I just said that in football anything is possible and that if in the future Inter no longer wanted me and Bayern did, I could return to Germany," he said in an Inter statement.

Second-placed Inter, five points behind Milan with nine games left, host Lecce on Sunday with Javier Zanetti set to return after missing their Champions League last 16 triumph over Bayern with flu. Diego Milito could also be fit.

In-form Champions League hopefuls Udinese have handed coach Francesco Guidolin a new deal until 2015, the club, who welcome Catania on Sunday, said in a statement.

Defender Fabiano Santacroce could be doubtful for third-placed Napoli's home game with Cagliari on Sunday after a club statement said he sat out training because of a blow to the foot.

Fellow defender Hugo Campagnaro is still out injured.

Lazio, who dropped down to fifth after losing to derby rivals AS Roma last weekend, entertain Cesena on Saturday with three players suspended, including playmaker Cristian Ledesma, and four others injured.

Up-for-sale Roma, who visit Fiorentina on Sunday bidding to improve on sixth spot, have extended a window for exclusive talks with U.S. suitor Benedetto until March 30, a statement said.